Cajun barbecued shrimp: The magical dish that creates memories

In the best of conditions, it was nearly a five-hour drive to my brother-in-law’s house in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, from our home in the Mississippi Delta.

But it took much longer, thanks to a torrential downpour for nearly the whole trip. By the time we arrived, road-weary and bedraggled, it was long past nightfall.

Johnny welcomed us into his brightly lit kitchen. By the time we finished a stiff drink, the house smelled heavenly. I saw no signs of food prep anywhere; there were no pots simmering on the stove. I couldn’t imagine what he had planned to feed us.

The kitchen table was covered with a cheap vinyl cloth, which should have given me a clue about what was to come. There were no plates, no silverware; only two baskets of sliced baguette, one at each end of the table.

Johnny was a good cook, I knew, because we talked about food whenever we saw each other. When he set a baking dish of shrimp in the center of the table, everything became clear.

He was serving us Cajun-style barbecued shrimp, redolent of garlic, peppery with spices, and overwhelmingly alluring.

There’s no grilling involved in this shrimp — Johnny’s version was baked, and that’s how I make it, too, but you can also prepare it on the stovetop.