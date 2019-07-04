Jose Montano opened the second outpost of DD’s Baja Seafood & Grill in mid-May.
In late August, he will close the original on West Grant Road.
That was not the plan when he and his family decided earlier this year to open a second Mexican seafood restaurant.
“The whole idea was not to close down the Grant location,” Montano said this week. “I was just trying to open a second location.”
But not long after launching DD’s Seafood & Grill at 4140 N. Ina Road — in the former longtime home of Roma Caffe — Montano learned the rent at 1905 W. Grant Road was going up. He said that unless he is able to renegotiate the terms, he will let his lease expire on Sept. 1.
DD’s on Ina opened not long after access to Ina Road from Interstate 10 was restored this spring. The road had been closed for several years for the I-10/Ina Road project that led several area businesses to close.
“Now that Ina is finally open, I think it’s going to be good,” Montano said.
Fish and seafood at DD’s play lead roles in burritos, bowls, soups, salads and entrees. The menu also features Mexican entrees including enchiladas and street tacos and burgers.
Both locations of DD’s are open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Montano said that once the Grant Road restaurant closes, he will look for a place to open a second location.