Salsa ingredients will be in abundance at the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance Salsa, Tequila, & Taco Challenge.

 Courtesy Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance

Here’s the plan:

Tequila, tacos, salsa.

Sure, tickets to the Southern Arizona Salsa, Tequila & Taco Challenge will set you back $60 ($100 if you want VIP status), but come on: You get to indulge in tequila, tacos and salsa, then vote on who has the best.

And then there’s this: The event is raising funds for the Southern Arizona Community Food Bank.

More than 40 restaurants are participating, among them Reforma Cocina Y Cantina, Ritz Carlton Dove Mountain and Saffron Indian Bistro. Expect unusual takes on your tacos and salsa. Word to the wise: Pace yourself. There will a lot of food there.

There will be entertainment, too.

The event is taking over the La Encantada shopping center, 2905 E Skyline Drive, starting at 7 p.m. (6 p.m. if you’ve got one of those VIP tickets) Sept. 2 .

More information and tickets: saaca.thundertix.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact reporter Kathleen Allen at kallen@tucson.com or 573-4128. On Twitter: @kallenStar