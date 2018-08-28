Here’s the plan:
Tequila, tacos, salsa.
Sure, tickets to the Southern Arizona Salsa, Tequila & Taco Challenge will set you back $60 ($100 if you want VIP status), but come on: You get to indulge in tequila, tacos and salsa, then vote on who has the best.
And then there’s this: The event is raising funds for the Southern Arizona Community Food Bank.
More than 40 restaurants are participating, among them Reforma Cocina Y Cantina, Ritz Carlton Dove Mountain and Saffron Indian Bistro. Expect unusual takes on your tacos and salsa. Word to the wise: Pace yourself. There will a lot of food there.
There will be entertainment, too.
The event is taking over the La Encantada shopping center, 2905 E Skyline Drive, starting at 7 p.m. (6 p.m. if you’ve got one of those VIP tickets) Sept. 2 .
More information and tickets: saaca.thundertix.com