Embrace the heat: Sampling some of Tucson's hottest dishes

Unlike most purveyors, though, he prefers the thigh to the breast because it's the tastiest part of the bird. He pounds out the thighs so they look like odd-shaped chicken patties then brines them 24 hours in Louisiana's popular Abita Beer; apparently The Parish leads the state in sales of Abita, which is available on tap in the recently re-opened dining room.

Once brined, the bird is dragged through flour kicked up with peppers before it's deep fried a crispy golden brown. It gets a canoa oil bath before beind dredged in Peters' version of Nashville hot spices starring cayenne and smoked habanero powder.

He doesn't stop there: Travis slathers a brioche bun, baked locally, with a creamy, spicy remoulade, adds crisp cool lettuce and a sliced tomato then tops the chicken with crisp housemade habanero and garlic pickles. The bird spills out of both ends of the bun and when you bite into it you get the crunch of the fiery fried chicken and the crunch of those pickles with the cool of the lettuce and tomato and the two or three chews in the combined fire hits the back of your throat in the most pleasant and tasty way. It's spicy without having that suicide wings affect where your mouth is blazing and your lips sting.