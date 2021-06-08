Fish atop veggies yield contrasting flavors

We’re coming into Arizona’s long, hot summer. Every day, by about 11 a.m., the living room and my desk area are at 82 degrees, even with the AC on. I’m too stubborn — and too cheap — to drop the temperature further on my AC, so by dinnertime, it’s been hot in the house for hours.

The last thing I want to do is heat it up even further with a long cooking stint in the kitchen.

Lately, I’ve been eating a lot of fish, and baking it in parchment pockets (en papillote) is a fast, easy way to do so. After a quick oven preheat, the fish is ready in just 10 to 15 minutes.

While I usually put whatever vegetable I want with the fish into the packets with the fillets or steaks, sometimes I want to do something different.

Fennel has an affinity for fish, so when I saw an especially beautiful bulb, I decided to serve the fish atop a fresh, uncooked fennel salad. I knew its mild anise-y flavor would be welcome, but if you hate it, you can soak the sliced fennel for a bit in cold water. Drain it well before building the salad, though. Other cooling vegetables and herbs could also go into the salad.