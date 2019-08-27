It’s hard to miss Carnitas Los Gordos as you travel down East 22nd Street in midtown Tucson.

The mobile eatery is housed in a former school bus, painted bright pink. It sets up in the middle of a large dirt lot amid several car dealerships, between South Swan Road and South Columbus Boulevard.

Its interior has been custom altered to resemble a diner rather than your kids’ ride to middle school.

Long metal tables stretch along either wall, giving each customer a view of neighboring businesses and the traffic on 22nd.

The rear of the bus serves as the counter and kitchen, where 20-year-old Jackie Aguilar takes orders and her brother, Alex Quezada, 36, creates carnitas dishes using family recipes, born in Michoacán and passed down through generations.

The restaurant’s unusual look, both inside and out, make it a magnet for social media posts, which has helped to bring in business, says Gisela Aguilar, a third sibling who runs the bus with Quezada and Jackie Aguilar.

“People walk in and get excited,” Gisela said. “They start taking pictures and videos.”

Carnitas Los Gordos has been in business in its current form for three months, but has been an idea discussed by family members for well over a year.

During holiday gatherings, Quezada was usually tapped to man the grill.

His father, Audoro Gomez, taught him to cook carnitas when he was 8 years old. Over the years, Quezada has put his own twist on the family recipe, which is deeply rooted in the cooking traditions of Michoacán, where the family is from.

Quezada’s carnitas have always been popular, said Victor Mejia, Los Gordos manager and Gisela Aguilar’s husband.

“I told him last Fourth of July that his carnitas is different than anybody else’s,” Mejia said. “ I said he should start his own business. He rolled with it.”

The the Aguilar family’s Michoacán-style Mexican food bus off of 22nd Street Saturday afternoon, Aug. 24, 2019.

Quezada and his siblings, with support from father, Audoro Gomez and mother, Luz Gomez, launched their first food truck in December, selling on the corner of East Grant Road and North Oracle Road.

The death of their father in March from cancer nearly ended their food truck venture as the family took time off to mourn.

They acquired the bus in June, in part, to honor their dad.

“He was a hard-working man, who taught us principles and morals and always encouraged us,” Aguilar said. “Even when things were going wrong, He’d say, ‘Just give it time.’”

The decision to reopen has proven fruitful.

Quezada keeps busy as regulars and curious passersby take time from their day to eat on the bus.

“It is a constant flow,” he said.

The menu includes a mix of burritos, tacos and quesadillas. Jars of salsa de aceite, a spicy salsa made from oil and red peppers, popular in Michoacán, sit throughout the dining area.

Mejia said people enjoy the fact they can eat inside on hot days.

The bus also has outdoor seating with awnings on either side of the vehicle.

“People don’t want to eat outside when it’s warm,” he said. “Once you come inside, you can stay for a while and chill.”

The ultimate goal is to one day turn the venture into a brick-and-mortar location, Mejia said, with several food trucks posted in different parts of the city.

“We believe greater things are coming our way,” Grisela Aguilar said. “This is just the beginning.”

