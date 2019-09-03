Foodies, rejoice. Tucson is finally getting its own restaurant week.

Dubbed Sonoran Restaurant Week, the new event, sponsored by Visit Tucson, is a 10-day celebration of all things Sonoran food in the Old Pueblo.

Here’s the gist: From Sept. 6-15, more than 30 local restaurants will serve special three-course meals at a discounted price. The prix fixe options will cost either $25 or $35 per person, depending on the restaurant.

This means you can savor some new flavor combos at your go-to spots, or finally get the excuse to try that one restaurant you’ve been meaning to go to.

Restaurants in every corner of Tucson are participating, including Maynards Market and El Charro Cafe downtown; Feast and Tito & Pep in mdtown; Reforma and North Italia in the foothills; Saguaro Corners on the far east side; and the Diamond Cafe at Desert Diamond Casino south of Tucson.

In addition to the discounted meals, Star and This is Tucson reporter Andi Berlin created a unique self-guided taco tour where you can explore more than 20 of Tucson’s favorite casual restaurants.

Organizers said they hope the event puts a spotlight on the variety of unique dining experiences in the Tucson area, as well as builds community between diners and restaurants.

“We hope Sonoran Restaurant Week encourages diners to venture inside brick-and-mortar spaces to explore new restaurants and local food in a tactile way,” organizer Laura Reese said in a written statement.

The dedicated foodie week not only supports local restaurants, but it also supports the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

Each participating restaurant is donating gift cards to the food bank, which will be used to raise funds for the organization.

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com or 573-4642. On Twitter @Starburch