 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Get to know Tucson's produce growers at Harvest Fest

The Rillito Park Farmers Market will host its inaugural Harvest Fest, celebrating local growers, this Sunday, Nov. 20.

 A.E. Araiza, Arizona Daily Star 2015

The Rillito Park Farmers Market has a little bit extra in store when it takes place this Sunday, Nov. 20.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the market will host its inaugural Harvest Fest, a celebration of Southern Arizona’s growers and food providers, as an extension of the regular services that the market provides on any given weekend.

The festival will focus on the seasonal fruits and vegetables that are available right now in the region, and look at the folks who bring those items to your table.

“Growing in Arizona is not easy,” said Doran Hadan, development director for Heirloom Farmers Markets, the nonprofit that runs five farmers markets in the Tucson Area, including the Rillito Park market, 4502 N. First Ave. “We want to highlight and thank these farmers for the work that they do.”

More than 80 vendors will be on-site, selling artisan wares — things such as hand-carved kitchen utensils and homemade soap — and homegrown produce and food products, including oranges, tamales and mushrooms.

People are also reading…

Harvest Fest will have a speaker series, featuring local growers discussing a range of topics.

Anne Loftfield, of High Energy Agriculture, will offer tips on vegetables in her talk, “Growing, Shopping & Preserving Local Produce.” Shota Austin, from Tank’s Green Stuff, a Tucson business specializing in organic compost, will speak on growing local.

“These farmers are ready to discuss what’s important to them,” Hadan said, “their passion, what they grow and bring to the market.”

Ryan Clark, executive chef at Casino del Sol Resort, will also be there, providing a cooking demo.

“I saw him out there a couple Sundays ago scouting out what was in season,” Hadan said.

Hadan said if Sunday is successful, Heirloom will roll it out at other markets in the future. In addition to Rillito Park, Heirloom runs farmers markets in Oro Valley, Green Valley, at Udall Park and off of East Old Spanish Trail.

The festival is free. For more information, visit facebook.com/Heirloom FarmersMarkets.

The Santa Cruz River Farmer’s Market returned to afternoon hours on Thursday, offering people a chance to stroll and shop for fresh produce and other items. The market runs from 4 to 7 p.m. each Thursday. The Community Food Bank operates the market to support local growers and offer people more access to fresh, locally grown produce. The market accepts SNAP and offers anyone using that benefit double the amount of SNAP to purchase produce. Video by: Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Gerald received his journalism degree from the University of Maryland. He has been with the Star for 16 years and has covered a variety of beats. Currently, he divides his time between the presentation desk and as a member of the digital team.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

What kind of potatoes should you use in mashed potatoes?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News