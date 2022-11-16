Get to know Tucson's produce growers at Harvest Fest

The Rillito Park Farmers Market has a little bit extra in store when it takes place this Sunday, Nov. 20.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the market will host its inaugural Harvest Fest, a celebration of Southern Arizona’s growers and food providers, as an extension of the regular services that the market provides on any given weekend.

The festival will focus on the seasonal fruits and vegetables that are available right now in the region, and look at the folks who bring those items to your table.

“Growing in Arizona is not easy,” said Doran Hadan, development director for Heirloom Farmers Markets, the nonprofit that runs five farmers markets in the Tucson Area, including the Rillito Park market, 4502 N. First Ave. “We want to highlight and thank these farmers for the work that they do.”

More than 80 vendors will be on-site, selling artisan wares — things such as hand-carved kitchen utensils and homemade soap — and homegrown produce and food products, including oranges, tamales and mushrooms.

Harvest Fest will have a speaker series, featuring local growers discussing a range of topics.

Anne Loftfield, of High Energy Agriculture, will offer tips on vegetables in her talk, “Growing, Shopping & Preserving Local Produce.” Shota Austin, from Tank’s Green Stuff, a Tucson business specializing in organic compost, will speak on growing local.

“These farmers are ready to discuss what’s important to them,” Hadan said, “their passion, what they grow and bring to the market.”

Ryan Clark, executive chef at Casino del Sol Resort, will also be there, providing a cooking demo.

“I saw him out there a couple Sundays ago scouting out what was in season,” Hadan said.

Hadan said if Sunday is successful, Heirloom will roll it out at other markets in the future. In addition to Rillito Park, Heirloom runs farmers markets in Oro Valley, Green Valley, at Udall Park and off of East Old Spanish Trail.