You know that peso that's been sitting on your desk next to your computer forever? It'll buy you some bacon cheesy fries like the ones you find in Australian pubs.
That Euro sitting in your dresser five years after you went to Europe with your now ex? Plop it down at McDonald's today and order a
Stroopwafel McFlurry like the ice cream treat inspired by the Netherlands.
In fact, you can use any foreign currency, from a Canadian nickel to a Chinese renminbi or an Israeli shekel (old or new, it doesn't matter) at any McDonald's in Tucson from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 6, to get one of four items on the fast-food burger chain's new Worldwide Favorites Menu.
McDonald's officially rolled out the menu on Wednesday, offering two sandwiches — the Canadian-inspired Tomato Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich with grilled or fried chicken; and the Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger from Spain, featuring bacon, bacon sauce, Gouda cheese and fried onions — Cheesy Bacon Fries from Australia and the Netherlands' Stroopwafel McFlurry — vanilla ice cream swirled with caramel and dotted with chopped Daelmans Stroopwafel.
McDonald's officials said you can use currency in any denomination from any country at participating locations, even those that feature kiosk ordering.
Tucson has dozens of McDonald's locations including at 3105 E. Valencia Road, 3800 W. Linda Vista Blvd., 5640 N. Swan Road and 15885 N. Oracle Road in Oro Valley.