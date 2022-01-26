If soup’s for supper, try these homemade crackers to go with

It’s soup season here in the Sonoran Desert, and that’s cause for celebration.

Maybe your soup for supper is a rich and hearty meal-in-a-bowl – split pea or lentil soup, for example, or a stew or chili or a creamy bisque of one sort or another. Or maybe your soup is something brothy that serves as an opener for succeeding dishes – vegetable soup or borscht or something lean.

Either way, some type of simple side will make that soup more memorable.

I have two for you today, one just a little time-consuming, the other dead simple.

There’s a bushel-basket-sized rosemary bush just outside my front door. I think that it’s a terrific culinary variety called Tuscan blue, judging from its sky-blue flowers in spring and summer. Its fragrant needle-like leaves enhance my cooking with their piney-menthol scent several times each week.

Naturally, then, it makes its appearance in these easy garlicky rosemary crackers. The hardest thing about making these crackers is rolling out the dough – and even that’s not terribly tough to do. I like to cut the dough with a wavy-wheel ravioli cutter to dress them up a wee bit.