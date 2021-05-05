Is there such a thing as dry soup? In Mexico, there is

I think that it’s usually considered a side dish by Mexican cooks, but I find that a bowl with lots of garnishes — avocado, crema, red onion, cilantro — can stand alone as an entrée. If I have leftover cooked steak or beef, pork, or chicken, I might add a little as an additional garnish. More commonly, however, I eat it as a meatless meal. Kids really like this, I’ve found.

Because the ingredients are so simple, it’s an important step to char the vegetables before puréeing, which intensifies their flavor.

Incidentally, toasting the noodles before cooking is an unusual step. My Armenian friends taught me to do this before preparing their version of pilaf, which is the dish on which Rice-a-roni is based.

The Mexicans may have learned about fideo from the Spanish and Italian priests who were stationed in Mexico, but I’m not sure how the step of toasting the fideo arrived in the recipe.

I guess I’ll ponder that some more the next time I make this.

Sopa seca de fideo





Makes 6 servings