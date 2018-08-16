Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches is welcoming back University of Arizona students with $1 sandwiches on Saturday, Aug. 18.
The deal is good from 5 to 8 p.m. and only at Jimmy John's restaurant at 749 N. Park Ave., at East University Boulevard across from the UA Main Gate — which is perfect for all those students settling into the dorms on campus.
P.S. It's also good for faculty and staff.
Here's how it works: From 5 to 8 p.m., order any classic sandwich from No. 1 to 6 on the menu for a buck. But you have to go to the store, and it's only good for one per person. Which means you can't send your new roomies to get it for you.
The timing is perfect. Students started moving into the dorms on campus earlier this week in preparation for the start of the 2018 fall semester on Monday, Aug. 20.