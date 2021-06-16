Let tequila pep up your lime sorbet this summer

Someone gave me an ice cream maker — the kind where you freeze the container and churn it on your countertop — and I’ve been having a lot of fun with it recently.

The ice cream maker is small, so its container doesn’t take up a lot of precious space in my side-by-side refrigerator’s freezer. It’s also exactly the right size for my small household; I don’t need to make a quart or more of a frozen treat because I don’t need to be tempted to eat that much.

I haven’t actually used it to make ice cream yet, though. Instead, I’ve been playing around with sorbets, granitas and sherbets. And boy, are they welcome as the temperature rises.

Let’s take a moment to define the confusing family of frozen confections, just for the record.

Granitas are fruit-flavored ices, literally. Their fruit base gives them intense flavor, which is why chefs favor them as a palate cleanser between courses. They are usually made in a loaf pan, scraping from time to time with a fork as they freeze, to keep the largish ice crystals distinct and kind of fluffy.