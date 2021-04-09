Make use of those leftover vegetables with a Southwestern tagine

It’s good kitchen economy to plan a soup or stew toward the end of the week, so you can use up the vegetables you have on hand before they get wrinkled and sad.

This tagine is one of the best ways I know to put those vegetables to good use. “Tagine” is the Moroccan word both for the stew and the earthen vessel with a conical lid in which it’s traditionally cooked.

I happen to collect tagines, so I have several to choose from if I want to go the traditional route, but just as often, I prepare tagines in a lidded sauté pan or Dutch oven. It’s faster, if less aesthetically pleasing.

In Morocco, it’s considered lucky to eat a tagine aux sept legumes (tagine of seven vegetables) on Fridays. Here in Tucson, it’s a beneficent way to stay on top of the fresh veg in my larder.

As you read through the ingredients here, you may be a bit perplexed. Cinnamon AND cumin? That doesn’t seem right. Prunes? Yikes!

It’s typical in Moroccan cooking to combine warm spices like cinnamon and ginger with more savory ones like cumin; it’s one of the reasons why Moroccan food dances across your palate. It’s also typical to combine dried fruit with meat, but if you hate prunes, you could throw in a few apricots or some raisins or both.