Making grandmother's favorite: Orange chiffon cake

My beloved Gram Mather’s birthday is June 23, and she has been much in my thoughts lately, though she died nearly a half century ago.

She was a willowy, elegant woman with beautiful hands and a generous heart. She wore her hair in an Edwardian pompadour, and when her hair grew thin in her old age, she used a “hair rat” to stand in for what she’d lost. Always immaculate, she dressed immediately on rising. I never saw her in pajamas or a robe.

I loved to visit her at her little cottage on the lake. When I was old enough, I sometimes rode the 10 miles to visit her on my big, heavy, balloon-tire bike. A swim felt good after the sweaty, hour-long bike ride. My parents were invariably surprised when I checked in by phone to tell them where I was, and usually allowed me to stay the night. In the summertime, Gram often gave me fruit with heavy cream for breakfast. The cream, she said, was good for my skin. I liked peaches best, with blueberries a close second.