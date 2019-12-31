Marana to see several new restaurant openings in 2020

2020 will bring three new restaurants to Marana.

Serial Grillers, Bisbee Breakfast Club and Chuy’s Mesquite Broilers are opening outposts in the northwest side town of about 45,000.

Serial Grillers likely will beat the other two to the punch when it hosts its grand opening Feb. 6 for the restaurant at 5660 W. Cortaro Farms Road, off Interstate 10. It will be the fourth location of the restaurant, known for its craft beers, pizza and sandwiches named after made-for Hollywood serial killers.

Bisbee Breakfast Club is set to open at 13858 N. Sandario Road, off Interstate 10 in Marana’s downtown area. This will be Bisbee’s fifth Tucson location since opening in 2011 at 4131 W. Ina Road — the restaurant’s first venture outside of its namesake Bisbee birthplace.

Bisbee Breakfast Club also has a Mesa location and plans to open in Chandler in March, said owner Terry Kyte, whose family owns and operates the restaurants. There is no opening date set for Chuy’s, which will open next door to the Sandario Road Bisbee Breakfast Club. Chuy’s owners, who also operate restaurants in Catalina and Oro Valley, could not be reached for comment.