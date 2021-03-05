Michigan’s favorite olive burger resurrects a sense of peace

I loved watching the elegant white-tailed deer that frequently came down to the lake’s edge to drink, picking their way to the water on clever hooves. Once, a Great Horned Owl sat on the windowsill, turning his head this way and that, his intense yellow eyes not a foot from my own.

The cottage was about six miles from the nearest village, and once a week, I went into town to visit the library and shop for groceries. It became my custom to visit the local tavern with my newly checked-out library books, to treat myself to a glass of beer or Vernor’s ginger ale and lunch.

Thus fortified, I could gather my groceries without a growling belly — key to keeping impulse buys at bay.

That was a lovely period in my life. I remember especially one perfect June day, sunny with azure skies, when my lunch at the tavern included an olive burger. I was already happy when the server set the burger in front of me, and even happier with the first bite.

Olive burgers are kind of a Michigan thing, as sentimentally important to Michiganders as that Vernor’s ginger ale I love so much. In all my travels, I’ve never seen them on the menu anywhere else. They’ve been around in Michigan since the 1920s and 1930s, according to various reports. They’re drippy and messy to eat, but I adore them.