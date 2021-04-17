Mom’s potent sangria brings back memories of a memorable party

The parade went on for more than two hours. There were marching bands and draft horses, antique steam engines tailed by little kids on crepe-paper decorated bikes, draught oxen, cowboys and cowgirls, fire engines with sirens whooping and aging VFW vets dressed in their uniforms, floats and bedazzled convertibles conveying beauty queens, and much more.

I didn’t want to hang out with my parents and their friends, so I hopped on my bike and rode along the parade route, stopping here and there to visit with others who were also watching the parade. After the tail end of the parade passed me, I rode back to our house.

When I arrived, the chairs on the porch and the front lawn were empty. They must all be inside, I thought, and went into the house. But no sign of the party was there.

Then I glanced into our grassy side yard. There they were, scattered around on the grass, all asleep. Some had their forearms crooked over their eyes; some were laid out on their bellies; some snored; some curled themselves into a fetal position. I walked among them, checking to be sure they were just sleeping. Not a one budged as I patted them gently.

My mother’s potent sangria had knocked them all out.