Need a versatile condiment to add zing to your meals? Try adjika

I love having jars and bottles of international condiments stashed in my fridge and pantry. Beyond America’s favorite, ketchup, I currently have gochuchang, sri racha, z’hug (the fierce Yemeni table sauce), chimichurri and a couple of others handy.

Last week, I added a Southwestern version of a sauce I learned about from a Ukrainian friend years ago. It’s called adjika, and it has its roots in Georgia, the country that straddles Eastern Europe and Western Asia. When my Ukrainian friend Sasha learned about it, Georgia was still part of the Soviet Union, and he used to vacation there, he told me. The region is famous for its superb wines, and I think that was the draw for him — he was what my mother would call “a feinschmecker,” the German word for someone who likes to eat and drink.

By the time Georgia seceded from the Soviet Union in 1991, Sasha had arrived in the United States. As much as he loved it here, he often missed the foods he enjoyed in Ukraine, and his palate’s homesickness led us into many interesting conversations about those foods.