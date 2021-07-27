Peach salad makes for a satisfying summer supper

I ate a few of the peaches out of hand, remembering the peach tree in our backyard when I was growing up. I’d climb up into that tree to pick as many peaches as I could eat, rubbing their fuzz off on my cut-offs. What a luxury that was, although at the time I took it for granted.

I also ate some over a couple of days for breakfast with cream, picturing my grandmother Mather as she served me peaches and cream for breakfast on sweltering summer mornings.

With the remainder of the peaches mocking me from the countertop, I had to figure out how to use them up.

I recognize that a food writer’s larder tends to be supplied with edibles that might not be part of your refrigerator rotation. But as I took stock of what I had on hand, an idea began to form.

There was the last of the fresh basil and fresh mozzarella that I’d bought to use in a caprese salad. I even had a little left of the balsamic reduction I’d made for that salad.

There was a package of Nova lox — cold-smoked salmon, sliced paper-thin — that I’d been saving for some special dish. I must be careful with that kind of smoked salmon; once I open the package, it’s quickly eaten, piece by lovely piece.