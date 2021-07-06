Playing with pinole, the ancient superfood

I’m not a runner. Because I’m built like a Welsh pit pony, the durable ponies that worked in the Welsh coal mines, swimming is a better fit for my short, stocky body (I float!).

Still, the idea of running fascinates me. Recently, I reread journalist Christopher McDougall’s best-selling “Born to Run,” a profound look at the legendary Rarámuri or Tarahumara — Indigenous people of Mexico. The Tarahumara run hundreds of miles without the special shoes and other gizmos that we contemporary Americans seem to think are necessary.

McDougall’s book is a deep dive into the psychology and science behind such distance running. It talks about a lot of things, but I was most interested in his take on pinole, which is one of the Tarahumara’s staple foods.

Pinole is a mix of roasted and ground parched corn, cinnamon, sugar or honey, and, in some versions, chia seeds. It’s sometimes taken as a sort of gritty drink, sometimes as a porridge, and sometimes made into a sort of dough to make baked discs or balls for easy carrying and snacking on the run — literally.

You sometimes see it in Mexican markets, and it’s certainly available on Amazon. But it’s also incredibly easy to make.

I tried my hand at making pinole last week, and this is the way I made it.