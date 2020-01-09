Popular Tucson food trucks expanding footprint at American Eat

“We’ve learned a lot. We’ve had to make changes on the fly and figure out what this food court model is,” said Jesus Bonilla, who, with his Common Group partners, owns American Eat Co. For the past several years, The Common Group has focused on renovating distressed buildings on Tucson’s south side and leasing them to retail stores and restaurants.

In addition to American Eat Co., Common Group’s projects include Plaza Prieta Linda on South 12th Avenue and Shoppes at Irvington on West Irvington Road and Interstate 19.

The new American Eat tenants will slip into recently vacated stalls.

El Bochas will take the small area that was originally home to Market Bar, which Bonilla and his partners operated. The bar moved into a much bigger space at American Eat that had been used for storage.

El Bochas owner Leyva said he will focus on cold dishes including ceviche and seafood cocktails.

Pops is the third tenant of the stall where a Mexican restaurant called Avenues initially made Chicano comfort food before a taco stand took over. Yucupicio said the bigger space will allow him to expand his menu, including adding chicken breast. He can make mild to burn-your-senses spicy chicken sandwiches; for the truly brave and crazy, he uses Carolina reaper peppers, he said.