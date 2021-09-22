Red pepper dip with an ancient history translates well to the Tucson kitchen

I am continually amazed at how well Middle Eastern dishes, including today’s muhammara, translate to our Sonoran palates.

On reflection, it shouldn’t be so surprising, I guess.

We share similar climates with many Middle Eastern countries, and our elevation is similar as well. For those reasons, many vegetables and fruits grow well in both regions.

Muhammara, a mildly spicy red pepper paste with walnuts and cumin, is commonly acknowledged to have Syrian roots, although the Turks and others lay claim to it as well.

The Syrian version would use flakes from dried Aleppo peppers, prized for their slightly sweet, raisin-y flavor. The Aleppo pepper is so significant that it has been added to Slow Food’s Ark of Taste.

Sadly, Syria’s ongoing civil war has almost completely ended cultivation of this special pepper, and most of the pepper flakes labeled “Aleppo” are now grown in neighboring Turkey. As someone once remarked, the pepper doesn’t care which side of the border it’s grown on, but the farmers of its namesake town are no longer a significant source of the pepper.

Many have fled the ravages of the civil war, and climate change has affected the remaining farmers’ ability to cultivate the famous pepper.