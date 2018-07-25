Buy Now

Native Grill & Wings has 10-cent wings to celebrate National Chicken Wing Day. 

 Courtesy Native Grill & Wings

It's National Chicken Wing Day on Sunday, July 29, and for fans of the blessed buffalo-style wing, all deep-fried and slathered in tongue-numbing, vinegar-kissed deep red hot sauces, this is like Christmas in July.

And Native Grill & Wings is Santa Claus.

On Sunday, Native is giving us up to 10 wings per person for 10 cents apiece, for eat-in only.

Score!

Any excuse to get a 10-cent authentic Buffalo-style chicken wing -- we're talking the kind you get at Buffalo's Anchor Bar or Duff's in the Queen City -- works for us.

Grill & Wings knows a thing about the way Buffalo -- the city and birthplace of the famed buffalo wings -- does wings. The Phoenix-based sports bar and restaurant was started by ex-Buffalo residents who are well-practiced in the art of making wings.

So why 10 cents?

That's the price you paid way back in 1979 when Native was launched with a single restaurant in Phoenix. It now has locations throughout the state -- including four in the Tucson area -- and in Texas, South Dakota and Illinois.

Tucson area locations include 11107 N. Oracle Road in Oro Valley and Tucson Spectrum mall at 5421 S. Calle Santa Cruz.

