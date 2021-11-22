Seasonal and simple, pumpkin ravioli are surprisingly easy to make

As a thrifty cook, I really dislike recipes that leave you with a useless remainder of an ingredient.

Why are you telling me to use 1 cup of canned beef broth when it comes in a 12-ounce can? What am I supposed to do with the remaining quarter cup of broth? Recipes like this tell me that the person who drafted the recipe isn’t mindful of kitchen economy, and it makes me distrust both the recipe and its writer.

I also dislike recipes that require complex prep. If you love to make pasta dough, more power to you. But unless that homemade pasta is the point of the recipe, then I usually can’t be bothered. Even working quickly, between mixing the dough and running it through the rollers multiple times to thin it out, I’ll have close to an hour’s prep time in the pasta alone.

I was once served truly exquisite ravioli filled with seasoned ricotta, and each little bit of filling was topped with a fresh sage leave – visible like a fossilized fern through the thin dough. In that case, the pasta was the point. In today’s recipe, however, the filling is the point, not the pasta.