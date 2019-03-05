Sunday
Neighborhood Flea Market — Menlo Home and Garden, 914 W. Congress St. Neighborhood vendors with vintage, arts, crafts, jewelry, food and a fry bread booth. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. March 10. Free. 447-0584.
Mercado Flea — Mercado San Agustin/MSA Annex, 100 S. Avenida del Convento. Total of 40 plus vendors selling a mix of vintage, antique and collectible items. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. March 10. Free. 461-1107.
Wednesday
Voyager Market Daze — Voyager RV Resort, 8701 S. Kolb Road. Crafts, artwork, jewelry, household items, smoked cheese, jams and jellies. Coffee and donuts at 9 a.m. Kitchen is open for lunch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. March 13. Free. 574-6100.
Thursday
Country Market — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Artists, musicians, masseuse, garden art, rugs, crafts, pottery, and food. All ages welcome. 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. March 14. Free. 724-5375.
Friday
Arts and Crafts Festival — Oracle Plaza, 6346 N. Oracle Road. More than 40 of Tucson’s finest artisans will be offering unique, hand crafted items in a wide variety of media. Enjoy live music and food. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 15-17. Free. 668-9710.
Saddlebrooke Fine Art Show — MountainView Country Club Ballroom, 38759 S. MountainView Blvd. Artwork is available for sale. 4-7 p.m. March 15; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. March 16. Free. 825-1845.
Saturday
Carnival Fun-Raiser — Goshen International Church, 4809 E.Speedway. Food, games, music, raffle prizes, face painting, photo ops, craft fair and silent auction. All to raise funds for the upcoming mission to Uganda. 3-7 p.m. March 16. $5. 331-0422.