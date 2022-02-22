Simple potato-and-cheese flautas come together like a Wordle solution

Are you playing Wordle? The online word-based guessing game is hot among my friends, so I’m playing, too.

If you’re not playing, it provides a few minutes each day to challenge your brain. You start with a five-letter word – my favorite is “adieu,” because it has almost all the vowels – and, by a process of elimination, try to figure out the word in six guesses or less. If the letter appears in the mystery word, it’s green if it’s in the right place and yellow if it isn’t. Letters in your guesses that don’t appear in the mystery word are gray.

I was Wordle-ing the other afternoon and simultaneously musing about what to make for dinner when I realized that a lot of my dinners come together in the same way as each day’s Wordle solution.

I don’t like to make a grocery run for one or two ingredients, because I know myself well enough to know that one or two ingredients invariably turns into five or six or more, and that runs up my grocery bill.

So instead, I ponder various dishes and try to come up with something that doesn’t require a special trip to the store. By a process of elimination, I eventually settle on a dish that uses only what is already in the pantry and fridge.