Taste of Tucson: Tibs serve as a nice change from typical Southwestern fare

Back at the house, I wished I’d also picked up a jar of niter kibbeh, which is clarified butter in which a variety of spices are simmered until the butter is fragrant and flavorful. But my tibs would have to start with plain old regular butter because I’d forgotten the niter kibbeh.

Tibs is incredibly easy to make, although it’s not super-speedy. It takes a while for those onions to caramelize and cook down into an aromatic paste. But the cooking isn’t difficult; just a little time-consuming.

Once the base is done, the rest of the dish comes together quickly. Sear the meat and return it to the intensely flavorful base to simmer briefly, and you’re done.

I didn’t have injera to eat with my lamb tibs, so I made a basic polenta to serve it over. You could also serve this over rice. I confess that I have sometimes eaten tibs as a bowl of stew, with no accompaniments whatsoever.

After dinner, as I was cleaning up the kitchen, I kept getting a whiff of a lovely scent. Finally, I realized that the berbere had perfumed my kitchen in a marvelous way — and the aroma lingered for a day or two. So I would say that tibs is good in many ways: First, in the eating, and second in the pleasure of remembering.