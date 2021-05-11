Tequila, chile powder is just what your gravlax needs

I’ve been on a fresh fish kick lately and have been waiting for wild salmon season to begin so that I can prepare a favorite dish of mine.

The Scandinavian classic of salmon cured with dill is easy enough to make, but I’m finding these days that I prefer a more Sonoran-centric version — salmon cured with cilantro and chile flavors.

The flavorful sugar-salt brine “cooks” the fish in the same way that citrus acids “cook” the fish in ceviche.

In theory, you could make this any time of year if you used farm-raised salmon in the dish.

I dislike farm-raised fish for a variety of reasons, however. Some reasons are environmental, others nutritional. So I’m happy to wait for wild-caught salmon to arrive at our markets.

Stick with me for a little foray into food science.

Farm-raised salmon is fed with pellets that may include genetically modified corn and soy — not the fish’s natural diet, by any means. The corn and soy change the composition of the fish’s fats, as I’ll explain below.

Because farm-raised salmon isn’t eating the smaller fish that are the salmon’s natural diet, it must also be fed dyes to color its flesh pink.