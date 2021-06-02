This aguachile dish brings the heat

A Mexican-American craftsman, Carlos, has been doing a lot of work at my house lately. He is kind about my embryonic Spanish, and answers questions cheerfully and without laughing at me ... too much.

One day, I pointed at my Chemex coffeepot. “Que es esto? Una olla de café?” I asked him. I had thought this through carefully. “Olla” means pot, and “café” means coffee. Logically, a coffee pot could be “una olla de café,” right?

He grinned before he managed to get his face under control. “No, mija. Una olla es mucho más grande, para cocinar. Esto es una cafeterra” — essentially explaining that an “olla” is much bigger and used for cooking.

In the course of such abbreviated conversations, I began to understand that Carlos loves to cook, and little by little, he told me about dishes that he likes to prepare for his family. Sometimes he had photos of the finished dishes on his phone to show me.

Here was the beautiful white sangria, bedazzled with berries, that he’d served at a family fiesta the week before.