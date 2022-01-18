This easy Veracruz fish dish will spark a flagging appetite

My mother and I traveled together a lot over the years, but she went solo when she traveled to Veracruz.

She debriefed me on her return. The trip had been wonderful, she said, although she didn’t love the industrial nature of the city, which remains Mexico’s largest seaport, busy with oil production and tanker ships. She raved about the city’s anthropological museum, which exhibits Olmec, Totonac, and Huastec artifacts. She had a great passion for Mexico’s pre-Columbian history.

But the aspect of the visit she came back to again and again was the seafood. She loved the city’s most famous dish, Huachinango a la Veracruzano – red snapper cooked in the Veracruz style – so much that she ate it four of the six nights she spent in the city, she said.

Well, that made my mission pretty simple. In those days, I often cooked for her, and I needed to learn to recreate that dish to tempt her sometimes apathetic appetite.