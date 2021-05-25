This tres leches cake recipe has a coconut twist

Now that we’ve been given the OK to gather again, I predict a larger-than-usual number of potlucks, community dinners and plain ol’ parties. I think that the last 18 months have given us all a hunger to connect again.

From my patio, I can hear the noisy celebrations from a nearby park every weekend now, and while these aren’t my people, I join in their festivities in spirit. Saturdays and Sundays start with soccer games early in the morning before the heat arrives mid-day, and the teams seem to come together afterwards to eat together.

If you have such an event on the horizon, a tres leches cake will make a welcome contribution. The Mexican favorite is rich and satisfying in its original state. After you bake a basic sponge cake, you poke holes all over the top so the “three milks” can be poured over the cake to soak into the sponge.

When I make it, however, I like to use coconut cream in place of one of the three milks. Its slightly tropical flavor seems to suit the cake especially well, without overpowering the cake itself. Moreover, it’s so much better than the tinny flavor of evaporated milk.