A tour celebrating Tucson's designation as a City of Gastronomy will take participants on an exploration of Tucson's food heritage and history.
Spearheaded by the Presidio San Agustin del Tucson Museum, tour-goers will learn about Tucson's origins and the food fusions that occurred when the Spanish and Tohono O'odham were first learning from each other.
In addition to tour stops and food tastings at El Charro, La Cocina Restaurant and Café a la C’art, participants will have the opportunity to sample Three Wells Distillery's Silver and Copper spirits made from prickly pear fruits.
Tours are scheduled for Sept. 19 and 27 from 12:30 to 4 p.m. The cost is $50 per person or $40 for Presidio Museum members through Aug. 31. On Sept. 1, prices rise to $75 and $65 per person, respectively.
Pre-register for a tour at TucsonPresidio.com.
The tour is a collaboration of Presidio District merchants with program supporters Downtown Tucson Partnership and Visit Tucson. Media sponsors are the Arizona Daily Star and Cox Communications.