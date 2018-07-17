Travelers at Baltimore-Washington International Airport can snag a taste of Tucson before they get on a plane.
Sir Veza's Taco Garage is now open in the airport, a major hub for Washington, D.C., area travelers. It's the latest airport pitstop for the Tucson restaurant, an offspring of the El Charro Café restaurants. Sir Veza's also has outposts in the Tucson and Phoenix airports.
El Charro President Ray Flores said his family licensed the Sir Veza's brand to the company that runs food operations in the Baltimore and Tucson airports. The operators will purchase some of the specialty Sir Veza's food from El Charro's south Tucson factory, Flores said.
“They had an opportunity there" and the Sir Veza's Mexican street food concept fit their idea, he said Tuesday morning from Baltimore, where he and some of his Tucson employees had spent time last week training Baltimore airport employees. “It’s no risk for us. We license it to them.”
The Baltimore airport Sir Veza's is near the D Concourse and is described on the airport's website as "cooler than any 'baja' themed Mexican concept or typical brew house."