One of Tucson’s most popular brunch spots is making a move up north. Prep and Pastry will open its first location in Phoenix this fall.

The brunch restaurant will bring its extensive mimosa menu and freshly baked brunch staples to the Broadstone Waterfront in downtown Scottsdale, where it will join a cluster of other businesses.   

“I’m just excited for (Scottsdale) to see really what we do,” says Nathan Ares, who created Prep and Pastry six years ago. “We feel like we’ve worked really hard at this concept, and we’re just excited to kind of show it off.”

Ares first established Prep and Pastry at 3073 N. Campbell Ave. in 2013.  

The original 2,000-square-foot location regularly racked up double-digit waiting times, which spurred the opening of a roomier location a half-mile down the road at 2660 N. Campbell Ave earlier this year.

“We just had to get out of the tiny space that we were in,” Ares says. “It was just too small.”

Ares has since converted the original location into a new concept called August Rhodes Market, a lunch spot serving salads and sandwiches that also houses baking operations for Prep and Pastry, as well as Ares’ other concept, American cuisine restaurant Commoner and Co.

With Tucson operations settling in, Ares started looking north.

“We just felt like it was time,” he says. “We are ready.”

Ares has had his eyes on Phoenix for about a year. People he looked up to in the restaurant world were doing business there, and he felt it was time to join them.

The Broadstone Waterfront location offered a space close to restaurants run by dining groups with whom Ares was familiar, such as Fox Restaurant Concepts’ Olive and Ivy and Scott Kilpatrick’s Sauce Pizza and Wine.

“It felt good being right there on that waterfront area, being next to a bunch of familiar faces,” Ares says.

“Aka, I like riding their coattails,” he adds with a laugh. 

The expansion to Scottsdale doesn’t mean a Prep and Pastry takeover is imminent, though; Ares doesn’t want the restaurant to pop up on every corner. He says he doesn’t plan to open any additional Tucson locations until he finds an area he likes. He wants to see how the first Scottsdale location goes before thinking about expanding to other areas in the Valley.

Ares enlisted Kyle Nottingham, chef for his company Ares Collective, to help with the Scottsdale location. While Ares hopes to "step up" pastry baking at the Scottsdale spot, the menu will largely stay the same as Tucson’s.

“We’re going to stick to what worked in Tucson: making everything fresh everyday,” Ares says.

