Tucson Mexican restaurant La Indita ready to open at new location

They also set up a GoFund me campaign to help with the moving expenses. As of Wednesday, they had raised nearly $35,000 of their $100,000 goal.

"Without the community, to be honest with you, we would have never made it," Rivera said. "Without Tucson and all of the love we got from everybody, the restaurant would have closed."

Rivera said the new location needed very little work. The kitchen is larger than the Fourth Avenue location, and the new spot has two large dining rooms. The only thing missing is the outside patio, he said. All of the artwork from the original location and the booths that his uncle made are in the new spot, which for longtime diners will feel like walking into the original, he said.

"Ever since we got there, we've just felt like we're at home," Rivera said. "And it's an amazing location."

The family plans to plant an herb garden in the back much like the one they had on Fourth Avenue and put up a brick wall in the back that will be stuccoed as a murals canvas.

La Indita will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily except Tuesdays, when it will be closed.