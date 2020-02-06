Tucson's once-desolate Grant Road is becoming a restaurant mecca

There was an old strip mall with a hair stylist, carpet store and methadone clinic next door, which Larsen Baker eventually bought and tore down to make way for The Grant Modern, and all along Grant there were more boarded-up buildings than businesses, Foy recalled. Which is why when he told people he was planning to open a restaurant in the middle of the worst economic downturn in decades, at the beginning of a Tucson summer and in that neighborhood, they thought he was a bit nuts.

“Call it too stupid to know better,” he said with a laugh last week, the day after he served a $110-a-plate, six-course chef’s table dinner that included pan seared foie gras, smoked scallops, an oxtail consomme and grilled filet mignon for a group of 20 pharmaceutical executives.

With the addition of Culinary Dropout and the renewed interest in Grant Road, Foy seems to have gotten the last laugh on the naysayers.

“We’re about 15 or 20 minutes from everybody in Tucson,” he said, noting that they are a short drive from downtown, the UA area and the foothills. “You can draw all of the demographics to right where we’re at and you can draw them without having to deal with, ‘Where do I park?’ It’s a draw without all the headaches.”