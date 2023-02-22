My best friend still lives in Michigan, the poor dear. She’s enduring the Mitten state’s typically miserably relentless February weather, so usually I’m listening to her descriptions with great sympathy. Her late father lived in Phoenix, so she knows what she’s missing.

Last week’s bitter temperatures and snow here turned the tables, however. When I grumbled that it was 27 degrees one morning and that I hadn’t been on my bike in a couple of weeks, she crooned her support.

“They ought to give you some kind of refund,” she said dryly, and suggested that I take it up with the mayor and the county supervisors.

I doubt they’d listen to such a complaint, though. They’re as cold as I am.

This white chicken chili — lively with spicy Southwestern flavors and hot from the stove — warmed me up inside. It’s easy and inexpensive and if you’re anything like me, you probably have most of the ingredients on hand.

If your household is small, you probably won’t dispatch this all in one night. It’s handy to know that leftovers will keep for up to four days in the refrigerator and up to three months in the freezer. If you plan to freeze some, cover it tightly and reheat it gently.

White chicken chili

Makes 12 cups, about 6 servings

A nice change from red chili, whether with or without beans, this white chicken chili is easy and affordable. The ingredient list looks long, but you probably have almost everything on hand already. Just a heads-up: This is pretty spicy. If you want to back off on the heat, use mild chili powder and a single serrano chile. It’s easy to make in the slow cooker or Instant Pot: See the note at the end of the recipe for details.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon chili powder, hot or mild

½ teaspoon each: ground cumin, dried oregano

¼ teaspoon each: black pepper, cayenne pepper

1 pinch red pepper flakes

2 (15.5-ounce) cans cannellini beans, drained and rinsed

6 cups chicken broth

3 tablespoons butter

1 softball-sized onion, finely chopped

4 cloves garlic, minced

⅓ cup heavy cream

2 serrano chiles, sliced

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1½ pounds boneless skinless chicken breast

2 cups whole kernel corn (frozen is OK) or 1 (15.25-ounce) can whole kernel sweet corn, drained

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

Salt and pepper, to taste

Optional garnishes: Lime wedges, chopped cilantro, diced avocado, sour cream, tortilla strips, Fritos, shredded Monterey or pepper jack cheese

Preparation

Combine the chili powder, cumin, dried oregano, black and cayenne peppers and red pepper flakes in a small bowl and set aside.

Combine 1 cup chicken broth with half of the drained beans and puree in a food processor, blender or by immersion blender. Set the mixture aside.

Over medium heat, melt the butter in a 4½-quart heavy pot. Add the diced onions and cook for 5 minutes or until the onion is softened and translucent. Add the garlic and cook for 1 minute. Add the seasoning mix to the pot and cook, stirring, for 1 minute longer.

Add 5 cups chicken broth and heavy cream. Stir in the serrano chile(s), the Worcestershire sauce, pureed bean mixture, and remaining beans. Reduce the heat to medium-low.

Add the chicken and the corn to the pot and let it simmer gently for 15 to 20 minutes, uncovered. Stir throughout cooking to lift any beans that may have settled to the bottom.

Remove the chicken and shred it once cooked through. Return it to the pot.

Reduce heat to low and stir in the softened cream cheese. Stir continuously until the cheese is fully melted into the chili. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Serve with a selection of optional garnishes.

Note: For the slow cooker: Reduce broth to 5 cups (4 cups for the pot after you puree the beans with 1 cup). Cook on low for 4 to 6 hours, or on high for 2 to 3 hours.