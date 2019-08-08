Tucson’s second location of Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers will hold its grand opening Tuesday, Aug. 13, with giveaways and a special appearance by University of Arizona mascots Wilbur and Wilma Wildcat and the Catalina High School cheer squad and band.
Twenty people also could win free Cane’s for a year in a drawing open to those 13 and older.
But you’ll have to get up early if you want to enter. Entries will be accepted from 7 to 8:15 a.m., when the winners’ names will be drawn; you have to be present to win.
The UA-area restaurant, at 2604 E. Speedway, hired 95 crewmembers, many of whom will be on hand for Tuesday’s opening, greeting first-timers with Cane’s high-energy, excited chants.
The first 100 dine-in customers 13 and older who purchase a combo meal also will receive a Cane’s T-shirt and a voucher for a box combo on a subsequent visit.
During the official ribbon-cutting ceremonies, Raising Cane’s officials are expected to present a $5,000 check to UA’s Adaptive Athletics Program.
Tuesday’s opening comes nearly four years after the Louisiana-based Raising Cane’s entered the Tucson market, serving a menu of fried chicken fingers, french fries, Texas toast and coleslaw.
And it comes three months ahead of the opening in October of the third Tucson location at 4225 N. Oracle Road near the Tucson Mall.
With the UA-area restaurant, Raising Cane’s has 19 Arizona locations and 450 restaurants around the country and internationally.
The Speedway location’s hours will be 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sundays through Wednesdays, and 9 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. Thursdays through Saturdays.