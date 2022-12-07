Your slow-cooker can produce this satisfying soup

We’re smack in the middle of the holiday season, when everyone overindulges in rich food and busily rushes around finishing last-minute shopping and other holiday obligations.

Whew! No wonder we’re tired all the time.

I confess that this is not my favorite time of year. Like a cat, I don’t like to be chilly, and the short days between now and the winter solstice get me down. I don’t miss my days in Detroit and Chicago when it was dark at both ends of the workday, but even here in Arizona, morning starts late and night falls fast in this season.

Even the bright lights of the holiday decorations don’t lift my mood — not even the sensational decorations at the neighborhood house that include a lei-wearing Darth Vader.

What does lift my mood is a big bowl of good soup. On a chilly night, soup for supper provides just the right combination of nourishment and comfort.

Here’s an easy soup that’s slow-cooker friendly, making it perfect for these inter-holiday evenings. While it is in no way authentically Mexican, its flavors are Southwestern. Except for the chicken breasts, it’s pantry-friendly, too.

You don’t even have to brown the chicken breasts if you happen to have a rotisserie chicken handy. Just pull off and shred enough chicken — about two cups’ worth is enough — and add it to the slow-cooker about 15 minutes before serving, so it can warm through.

Naturally, you could prepare this on the stovetop, too, especially if you’re using rotisserie chicken. Should you decide to do so, add everything but the garnishes to the soup pot and bring to a boil; reduce the heat so the soup simmers and cook for 25 to 30 minutes, or until everything is heated through.

I think the garnishes are what makes this soup so good. Their bright, fresh flavors make up for the reliance on canned ingredients in the soup. If you’re one of those people who dislikes cilantro because you have the gene that makes it taste soapy, substitute a little chopped parsley. The lively green color is part of the soup’s charm.

I like to use roasted Hatch chiles in this soup, but the canned mild green chiles work fine here, too. I try to keep a can or two in the pantry for easy additions to soups, eggs and other dishes.

Incidentally, taco chips or strips are a great garnish for other soups as well. And I’m a little ashamed to admit this, but I’ve used corn chips as a soup garnish, too.

It’s good to know that plain yogurt, preferably full fat, can stand in for the sour cream if you don’t have any in the house. That little hit of dairy richness helps the flavors meld.

Slow cooker chicken taco soup

Makes about 8 servings

Here’s a nourishing, satisfying soup that comes together in minutes and makes a terrific supper on a busy day. You may already have everything on hand. This easy soup will freeze well once prepared, so if your family is small, stash some in the freezer for another night and garnish at serving time. See the notes below for optional additions.

Ingredients

8 cups chicken broth

1 14.5-ounce can fire-roasted diced tomatoes, undrained

1 11-ounce can whole kernel corn with red and green peppers, drained

1 10-ounce can red enchilada sauce

1 cup chopped onions

1 4.5-ounce can chopped green chiles, about ½ cup

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts

½ teaspoon pepper

½ cup chopped fresh cilantro, plus additional for garnishing

4 cups tortilla chips, coarsely crushed, or tortilla strips fried crisp

Sliced avocado, for serving

Sour cream, for serving

Preparation

Spray 5- to 6-quart slow cooker with cooking spray. Add broth, tomatoes, corn, enchilada sauce, onions, green chiles, cumin and chili powder to slow cooker; stir to combine.

In a 10-inch skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add chicken to skillet; sprinkle with pepper. Cook 4 to 6 minutes, turning once, until browned on both sides.

Place chicken in slow cooker. Cover; cook on low heat setting 3½ to 4½ hours or until chicken is cooked through (at least 165 degrees in center). Remove chicken from slow cooker to plate; shred using two forks. Return chicken to slow cooker. Stir in cilantro. Top each serving with additional chopped cilantro, sliced avocado, crushed tortilla chips, and sour cream.