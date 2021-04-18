For those we have lost in death, look to the resurrection

The Easter season is all about the Resurrection. And Christ being fully God was also fully human, and as such, must have at least in part in his humanity garnered confidence to face death through the certainty of resurrection.
Given Jesus said to his disciples in John 10:17: “The reason my Father Loves me is that I lay down my life — only to take it up again.” Jesus knew he would take up his life again. And this type of unwavering faith in the resurrection should be in us also.
The Apostle Paul had this resurrection faith asserting: “to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord,” (2 Corinthians 5:8) and “For me, to live is Christ, and to die is gain,” (Philippians 1:21). Paul fervently devoted his post-encounter-with-Christ-life to spreading the resurrection message that: “Christ died for our sins in accordance with the scripture, and that he was buried, and that he was raised on the third day in accordance with the scripture” (1 Corinthians 15:3,4).
Job also possessed this faith. Job lost 10 children. And Job’s friends tried to comfort him but said the wrong things. It was God alone who revealed to Job the only message that could restore Job’s broken heart. And Job prophesied this message in saying: “For I know that my Redeemer lives, and that at the last he will stand upon the Earth; and after my skin has been thus destroyed, then in my flesh I shall see God.” Job knew of a Redeemer who after death would restore him in the flesh.
This message of resurrection hope is further alluded to in that we are told at the beginning of the book of Job that he has 10 children, and 7,000 sheep, 3,000 camels, 500 oxen, and 500 donkeys. And Job loses everything. But because of Job’s belief in God’s redemptive promise, God restores to Job “twice as much as he had before” (Job 42:11). God gives Job 14,000 sheep, 6,000 camels, 1,000 oxen and 1,000 sheep. But note, while God is restoring Job with these earthly blessings, Job only receives 10 children. And so why not 20? If Job receives double what he lost and he lost 10 children, why does God not restore unto him 20 children? Well, perhaps this is because the first 10 children were never lost to begin with. We do not lose those who die in the Lord.
There is no message more important than the resurrection. Nothing else can truly assuage the pain of loved ones lost. Nothing else answers our concerns of all that is wrong and dark in this world. Nothing else counters evil, nothing else rectifies sin, nothing else redeems us, and nothing else will ever resurrect us save for our Savior, Christ Jesus, who went first to assure us we need “not fear those who can kill the body but cannot kill the soul,” (Matthew 10:28).