For those we have lost in death, look to the resurrection

The Easter season is all about the Resurrection. And Christ being fully God was also fully human, and as such, must have at least in part in his humanity garnered confidence to face death through the certainty of resurrection.

Given Jesus said to his disciples in John 10:17: “The reason my Father Loves me is that I lay down my life — only to take it up again.” Jesus knew he would take up his life again. And this type of unwavering faith in the resurrection should be in us also.

The Apostle Paul had this resurrection faith asserting: “to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord,” (2 Corinthians 5:8) and “For me, to live is Christ, and to die is gain,” (Philippians 1:21). Paul fervently devoted his post-encounter-with-Christ-life to spreading the resurrection message that: “Christ died for our sins in accordance with the scripture, and that he was buried, and that he was raised on the third day in accordance with the scripture” (1 Corinthians 15:3,4).