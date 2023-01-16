100+ Guys combines the power of collective giving to aid nonprofits

Men who want to include philanthropy in the circle of their lives may find that 100+ Guys Who Give Tucson offers a convenient option.

The giving circle brings together men from different backgrounds who are willing to give $100 each quarter ($400 annually per member) to local charities. Donated money is pooled and gifted to one charity chosen by the membership each quarter.

Since its inception in February 2020, the organization has funneled $61,240 to 10 community nonprofits in support of a variety of causes including health care; homeless youth and women; children and families in foster care and sports and recreation.

Past grant recipients include Spreading Threads, Sister José Women’s Center, Youth On Their Own, Tucson Youth Football and Spirit Federation, Clínica Amistad and others.

The group provides maximum philanthropic impact through a minimum time commitment, according to founder Jon LePage

“I think kind of the whole purpose of the group is that it takes a small amount of time and because guys between 25 and 35 often don’t have large sums of money to donate to a charity, this makes you feel like you are part of giving $5,000 or more to a nonprofit. It is the perfect opportunity to start to become involved in philanthropy without overcommitting and burning yourself out,” said LePage.

Potential grant recipients are nominated by membership and vetted prior to providing support. The approved list of charities is comprised of almost 30 local nonprofits that LePage described as a window into diverse causes in the community. It can also serve as a springboard for further charitable involvement.

“I personally have found out about nonprofits that I never knew existed and if you want to get further involved, you have this resource for all these different organizations that potentially need volunteers and additional support,” LePage said.

The model has proven appealing to members like Aaron Tevik, 32.

The Tucson native and University of Arizona grad said that it is a non-intimidating gateway into philanthropy.

A long-time friend of LePage, Tevik joined the group because it felt like the right time to begin to give back financially to the community.

“That wasn’t something I did in my mid-20s when I didn’t have the means. I really enjoy this group because it gives to charity and meets four times a year. I think it is important for men to get together and support each other and support good causes in Southern Arizona,” Tevik said.

He has also enjoyed the social aspect of the organization, which serves as a networking opportunity and provides connections with people of all ages from all walks of life.

Tevik, who believes that most people are basically good, also views this as his chance to give back to those who may not have had his opportunities.

“I come from a supportive family and background and that has made things easier in my life. Lots of people don’t have that luxury. Lots of these charities provide support —in the form of time or money — or a kick in the right direction for people. Especially with COVID, I think it is easy for people to get lost or have a bad break, and sometimes they just need a little support,” he said.

That philosophy is shared by others: In 2022, the group nearly doubled in size from 46 members to 85.

Members contributed the largest donation to date in November 2022 with $7,200 to Junior Achievement of Arizona — Southern District. As an added bonus, JA received a 50% match from the Connie Hillman Foundation according to Paloma Santiago, district director for Southern Arizona. The match boosted donations to more than $10,000.

Santiago said these funds will provide education in financial literacy, career readiness and entrepreneurship for 300 students through programs in schools.

Junior Achievement recruits volunteers from diverse backgrounds and provides training to teach students in kindergarten through grade 12. It serves schools primarily in Amphitheater, Sunnyside, Tucson Unified and Vail School Districts, focusing on schools that have high percentages of students who receive free and reduced lunches.

“We teach students to manage their money, be ready to enter the workforce, and to think like entrepreneurs. This critical education is delivered by volunteer mentors from the community whose students connect the dots between what they learn in the classroom to the real world. It has been proven that students who have JA three years in a row are more apt to succeed in life,” said Santiago.

Ultimately, Santiago said that recognition by organizations such as 100+ Guys Who Give is vital to JA, which seeks to serve 12,000 students by the end of the 2023 school year.

“Every dollar counts at JA. It is so important for our youth to be financially literate and we need human resources as well as capital resources. We need both money and volunteers to go into the classrooms to deliver the programs that are free for schools,” said Santiago.