Mamma Mia! It’s more than a musical: It’s a tribute to the 2023 Remarkable Moms in Tucson and the signature fundraiser for Tu Nidito Children and Family Services at 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, at Tucson Country Club, 2950 N. Camino Principal.

The gala dinner and virtual auction is an ideal way to celebrate Mother’s Day while supporting children and youth grieving a death or the diagnosis of a serious medical condition, according to Debbie Rich, director of philanthropy and communications at Tu Nidito.

“In Arizona, one in 13 children will experience the death of a parent or sibling by the time they turn 18, according to the 2021 Childhood Bereavement Estimation Model," Rich said. "In Southern Arizona, many of these deaths are traumatic in nature. Children witness loved ones die due to accidents, opioid overdoses, suicides, and homicides — and now COVID-19.

"With Arizona grieving the deaths of more than 40,000 individuals to COVID-19, support for grieving youth and families is critical now more than ever."

Rich said that the five 2023 Remarkable Moms — Ann Lovell, Linda Hardy, Sylvia Quigley, Laurie Nelson Wetterschneider and Laura Baker — have helped to facilitate Tu Nidito’s philosophy that “no child should grieve alone,” and each mom has been uniquely instrumental in local bereavement support.

As the chair of the Lovell Foundation, Lovell has funneled over $9 million into Pima County and Arizona to facilitate understanding and support for families as they engage with serious illness, end of life and associated grief.

“We don’t want to die and we tend to not like to talk about death in our culture, which makes it taboo and scary. In reality, death is part of the cycle of life and preparing families, allowing conversations and making a plan helps to take the pain out of passing. It is very helpful to have a place like Tu Nidito where we can refer people. For children, it is a real gift,” said Lovell, a mom of six.

That gift has been experienced firsthand by Linda Hardy, who recently retired after 30 years as the program director for Tu Nidito, where she mentored staff and provided support for hundreds of children and youth.

“My mom died when I was 15 and I was a grieving child, so it was incredibly rewarding to help provide the services that I didn’t receive,” said Hardy, mom to Sierra and grandmother to Colton.

Sylvia Quigley and her son, Christopher, benefitted from Tu Nidito programs following the death of her husband, Thomas Quigley. She now serves as a volunteer facilitator in support groups for other parents and caregivers and said that Tu Nidito shaped her experiences as a single grieving mother.

Laurie Nelson Wetterschneider, stepmother to Elan, has championed thousands of children through Tu Nidito and other nonprofits and foundations such as Tucson Medical Center. More recently, Wetterschneider has become an advocate for End of Life Care through United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona and other organizations.

A now-retired first responder, Baker dealt with life and death for more than 20 years. She was the first woman to serve as Assistant Fire Chief with Tucson Fire Department and co-founder of Camp Fury for girls. More recently, along with her daughter, Jordan, Baker nursed the love of her life, Jacki deHaro, until she succumbed to occupational lung cancer in 2020.

“When my spouse passed away, our daughter was 17 and I learned through my grief counseling that Tu Nidito is a resource. I know how extremely important it is for young kids and young adults to have those services available for use in their own time when they experience loss,” said Baker.

Baker’s words are backed by research.

The Center for Disease Control found that childhood grief — particularly the death of a parent or caregiver — qualifies as an Adverse Childhood Experience (ACE) and has potential long-term consequences.

“The CDC found that children’s developing brains and central nervous systems are so profoundly affected by ACEs that they are the root cause of many chronic diseases, most mental illness and most violence. Research has shown that creating and sustaining safe, stable, nurturing relationships and environments for all children and families can prevent ACEs and help all children reach their full health and life potential. At Tu Nidito, that is our goal,” said Rich.