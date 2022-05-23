Arizona Gives Day raises $6 million

Arizona Gives Day 2022 raised more than $6 million for nearly 1,000 nonprofit organizations across the state during the 24-hour fundraising event in April.

More than 32,000 donations were made to 918 of the 1006 participating nonprofits to bring the grand total raised since the event began in 2013 to $36,406,062. The average amount of money raised per organization was $6,546 with the average online donation at $239.

Also during the event, 955 volunteers pledged a total of 36,269 hours to their favorite nonprofit organizations.

Nonprofits also had the opportunity to win one of 116 cash incentive prizes. The complete list of results can be found at www.AZGives.org/prizes.

The final numbers for the year event, organized by the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits and Arizona Grantmakers Forum and presented by FirstBank, include prize pool distributions of more than $180,000 and from additional donations that came in after the 24-hour online fundraiser had ended.

“Heading into this year’s event, given the nature of the economy, the global unrest and the fact that we were just climbing out of the pandemic, we weren’t sure where Arizona Gives Day would end up,” said Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits CEO Kristen Merrifield. “The results certainly show that the people of Arizona are more than willing to generously step up to support the incredibly important work being done by nonprofits in every community in our state. On behalf of those nonprofits, we are deeply grateful.”

Some of the top Arizona Gives Day prize pool winners from the Tucson area were:

$6,500 — No More Deaths/No Mas Muertes; Pawsitively Cats Inc.;

$4,500 — Hoofsnhorns Farm Sanctuary; Friends of Pima Animal Care Center;

$4,000 — Catalina Foothills School Band Boosters; Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus; Make Way for Books; Southwest Oasis Labrador Rescue; GAP Ministries;

$2,500 - Rescue Me Tucson; Ironwood Tree Experience; Ironwood Pig Sanctuary; Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona;

$2,000 — Southern Arizona Greyhound Adoption Tucson; Ben’s Bells; Hearts That Purr Feline Guardians; Humane Society of Southern Arizona; Miracle Center; Fox Tucson Theater Foundation.

Donations can be made to Arizona nonprofits all year long by visiting www.AzGives.Org

