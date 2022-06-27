Arts Express belts out 'Let Freedom Sing,' cabaret shows

Arts Express will present a Fourth of July tradition with a twist during the 39th Annual “Let Freedom Sing.”
“We feel strongly that there needs to be a way to celebrate the nation’s birthday that is nonpolitical and just fun,” said Karen Wiese, executive director and producer of “Let Freedom Sing.” “We continue to work hard to create a production that shows our diversity but highlights all that unites us. This year we will feature our mainstage variety show which is perfect for families and we are also kicking off our piano bar that will offer a more intimate adult experience.”
Wiese said Arts Express has long dreamed of offering both musical theater and a piano bar for after-hours shows where actors can showcase their vocal and musical skills and interact with patrons.
The vision will become a reality during the “Let Freedom Sing” Cabaret performances in the Piano Bar of the Arts Express Theatre at Park Place, 5870 E. Broadway, Ste 214.
The opening is particularly timely as it coincides with preparation for the upcoming Arts Express production of “Guys and Dolls,” which is set in the 1940s when piano bars proliferated across America.
Audiences at Cabaret performances can expect songs from the Broadway classic including “Luck Be a Lady” and “Sue Me” along with the classics from the Great American Songbook, featuring tunes made popular by stars such as Nat King Cole, Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald, Judy Garland, Lena Horne, Cab Calloway, the Andrews Sisters and Frank Sinatra.
“This is Americana music. It is music that is written by Americans, performed by Americans, made famous by Americans and beloved by Americans. It is basically the roots of American music and we can trace everything going on in music today back to those who wrote music in the ’20s, ’30s, ’40s and ’50s: They all have connections,” said Matthew Holter, production director for “Let Freedom Sing.”
Connections to the audience appeal to Erin Anderson, who will perform along with Jax Stewart at the Piano Bar from 7 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 3. Sly Slipetsky will accompany the singers on the piano.
“This is such an intimate and relaxed setting. It is a way to bring audiences in closer and give them a chance to get to know local performers individually and understand how they like to share their artistry,” Anderson said.
Since many Americana songs stem from early musical theatre, the cabaret experience also serves as a non-intimidating introduction to the genre, according to Holter.
“This is an opportunity for people who haven’t seen musical theatre to experience a taste of it. They can also see the developments we have made in the Arts Express Theatre as well as projects and plans for the future,” said Holter, who hopes that the Cabaret will encourage people to attend the “Let Freedom Sing” Mainstage performance and/or “Guys and Dolls” and other upcoming productions.
In addition to patriotic favorites such as “America the Beautiful,” “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “My Country ‘Tis of Thee” and “Cohan’s Big Three,” the mainstage show will feature classics by the cast of “Guys and Dolls” along with other Broadway tunes, jazz and old-time gospel.
The mainstage performance is a great way for people of all ages to come together on July 4, according to Daniel Gilmore, who will star as Nathan Detroit in “Guys and Dolls” and will sing along with cast mates in the variety show. Gilmore will also dance to Frank Sinatra favorites in a segment choreographed by Mikhail Baryshnikov.
“The shows are family-oriented and I would highly recommend them as a unifying, fun experience where family and friends can spend time together,” said Gilmore, who began performing with Arts Express about six years ago.
He suggests that anyone with an interest in the performing arts consider exploring the healthy, collaborative environment espoused by the nonprofit, which serves more than 25,000 people annually through a continuum of introductory and advanced programs and audience experiences. “Arts Express is a place to relax and have a good time. I am not alone in describing it as an antidepressant: Singing and performing can be therapeutic,” Gilmore said.
