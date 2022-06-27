Arts Express belts out 'Let Freedom Sing,' cabaret shows

If you go: Arts Express Summer 2022 Productions

"Let Freedom Sing” 2022 Mainstage Performance

When: 3 to 5 p.m., Saturday, July 2 through Monday, July 4

Where: Arts Express Theatre at Park Place, 5870 E. Broadway, Ste 214.

Cost: Reserved seating tickets start at $25 per person; group pricing is available.

The production will showcase Tucson-based singers Juan Aguirre, Erin Anderson, Jodi Darling, Daniel Gilmore, Carlos “Charlie” Hall, Tiff Jensen, Jose “Chach" Snook, Dennis Tamblyn, Darnell Roulhac, Jax Stewart, Regina Wills, and Jen Wortman. Band director is Ann Grimes and Matthew Holter will direct the variety show that features hits of the 1930s and '40s along with favorite patriotic tunes. Visit www.arts-express.org/let-freedom-sing/ for more information, to purchase tickets or to make an online donation to Arts Express.

“Let Freedom Sing” 2022 Cabaret Performance

When: 7 to 9 p.m., Saturday, July 3 and Sunday, July 4

Where: Arts Express Theatre at Park Place, 5870 E. Broadway, Ste 214.

Cost: $25 per person.

Ticket price includes live music and appetizers. A cash bar is also available. The Saturday show will feature vocalist Darnell Roulhac with pianist Anne Grimes; on Sunday Erin Anderson and Jax Stewart will be accompanied by Sly Slipetsky on the piano. The shows will spotlight music from the Great American Songbook, including: “Unforgettable,” “Georgia on My Mind,” “All of Me,” “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” “Bewitched” and “My Funny Valentine.” For tickets or more information, visit www.arts-express.org/let-freedom-sing/ or call the Arts Express Theatre Box Office at (520) 319-0400.

“Guys and Dolls”

When: Weekends July 14 through July 24

July 14-17 and July 21-24 — 7 p.m.

July 16, 17, 23 and 24 — 2 p.m. matinee

Cost: Reserve seating is by table. Seating begins at $40 per person; $75 for two people; $105 for three; $130 for four; $155 for five and $180 for six.

The romantic comedy, which received the 1950 Tony Award for Best Musical and 1992 Tony for Best Revival, is directed by Nancy Davis Booth with music direction by Jenny Campman and choreography by Dominique Ruffalo. Often called the “quintessential Broadway musical,” it features iconic hits such as “Luck Be a Lady,” “A Bushel and a Peck,” “Sue Me,” and the anthem, “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat.”

For tickets and more information, visit www.arts-express.org/guys_dolls/#tickets.