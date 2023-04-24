For just one night, the Centurions will take Tucsonans back to school in the 1980s with Fast Times at Centurions High at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, at Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way.

Part party, part concert, all fun, the event marks the 53rd themed fundraiser by the charitable organization comprised of Southern Arizona business leaders. The unique annual events have funneled over $8 million into local charities.

“Every year the event chair decides the theme. We try to mix it up to keep it fresh and this was something we hadn’t done before. We started by thinking about Centurions going back to school, and that’s how we came up with ‘Fast Times at Centurions High,’” said Eric Jacobson, chair of the event and a 12-year member of Centurions.

He touted “Animal House,” “Breakfast Club,” “Grease” — as well as “Revenge of the Nerds” and “Can’t Buy Me Love,” which were filmed in Tucson — and other classic “coming of age” movies as inspiration.

In keeping with the iconic back-to-school films from the ‘80s, Jacobson wanted to book a recognizable band from that era. He was thrilled when he found that 38 Special was available and believes the band will provide an incredible concert experience, resulting in great value for guests when combined with the food, drinks, dancing and games.

“We really wanted to do something to heat things up. We have always had a cover band, but this is the first year we have had a name band and 38 Special fit the theme, the timeline and the budget. The response has been tremendous and we are really excited,” said Jacobson.

Aside from staging what has become known as the largest regional costume party each year, the Centurions are proud to be raising $270,000 for local charities chosen by their membership. The group is four years into a 5-year, $1 million pledge ($200 annually) for TMC for Children, which has supported large projects such as the renovation and upgrading of the Newborn Intensive Care Unit. Funds raised this year will also fulfill a second consecutive $25,000 pledge to Imago Dei Middle School as well as a $30,000 commitment to Assistance League of Tucson and a $15,000 grant to Grace Retreat Foster Care & Adoption Services.