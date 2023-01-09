Beads of Courage fundraiser aims to inspire in effort to help sick children

Tucsonans in search of philanthropic inspiration in 2023 can find it at “Bead Inspired,” a fundraiser to benefit Beads of Courage from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 2.

The event, at Beads of Courage headquarters in the Metal Arts Village, 3230 N. Dodge Blvd., honors 20 years of pioneering psychosocial support through beading for children and youth coping with cancer and other serious illnesses, according to Becca Gladden, innovation officer for the organization.

“This is the celebration of our 20th anniversary for Beads of Courage as a program. The idea for Bead Inspired is to inspire people by our mission and the incredible courage of the children and families we support,” said Gladden.

Spearheaded by Jean Gribbon, who received her Ph.D. from the University of Arizona College of Nursing, the program has grown into a nonprofit that provides services in more than 200 hospitals in the United States and 400 hospitals worldwide. The organization is committed to helping children and teens with serious illness tell their stories of survival through beads, which are given to honor their courage during medical procedures and treatments.

The support changes the lives of the children and families who receive services, according to Cait Wanasek, whose son is a participant. Cole, 3, was born with a congenital heart defect that was diagnosed in utero. He has required four cardiac catheterizations (the first when he was 24 hours old) and had open heart surgery in July 2021.

“I learned about Beads of Courage when Cole was in the NICU. It is such a therapeutic thing for parents of all children with serious illness, especially for those with kids in the NICU. It gives parents something tangible that they can see and touch and feel that represents every poke, procedure, surgery and night in the hospital. It is much more sentimental than writing things down in a notebook,” said Wanasek.

She said the beads have become significant not only to her and her husband, Kellen, but also to their son, Jack, and Cole’s twin, Autumn.

In fact, Wanasek was so impressed that she became a volunteer in 2021, traveling to the group’s office a few days a week to pack and mail bead kits while Cole and Autumn napped.

“When I was counting out the beads, I did it with real care and intention because I understand what those represent. Each color has a meaning: Black beads represent blood draws, IVs or needle pokes; yellow represent an overnight hospital stay; and so on. When you count out beads, you are counting out all of the obstacles these poor kids are overcoming and it really keeps you grounded. It is just so rewarding,” said Wanasek.

The former oncology technician, who was recently hired as operations manager for the organization, encourages others to consider volunteering for the nonprofit. She said the upcoming fundraiser, which seeks to raise at least $5,000, is an excellent opportunity to find out more about the organization. It also offers an opportunity to make connections with supporters, including bead artists from across the country who are attending the Tucson Gem, Mineral & Fossil Showcase.

“You can’t not want to help when you are introduced to Beads of Courage. Some of these kids have been through so much more than many adults will go through in their lifetimes, so it definitely keeps things in perspective,” said Wanasek.