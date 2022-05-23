Ben's Bells: Brylee Binger

Tracy wrote: "Brylee has been a patient at TMC Pediatric Therapies for years. I had the chance to work with her as a PT and have gotten to know her and her family. This year for her 10th birthday, instead of gifts for herself, she asked for toys for our outpatient clinic. She and her mom asked all the therapists to make a list and that is what she asked friends and family for this year. They brought a huge delivery of toys, almost everything we asked for, and we got to open it all in our waiting room. I don’t know who was more excited … Brylee or the therapists. I wish we all had hearts as big as Brylee’s."