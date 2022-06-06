Ben's Bells: Cadence Moore

Cadence Moore is this week’s Ben’s Bells bellee. Cadence was anonymously nominated for starting the Canyon View Silhouettes at her elementary school.

The nominator said this: “Cadence is a fourth grade student at Canyon View Elementary School in the Catalina Foothills School District. There are not many Black students at her school, and there are no Black faculty members. Cadence emailed her principal and asked if she could start a Black Student Club. After some planning and discussion, the Canyon View Silhouettes were born.

“This group meets every Monday at lunch, and their main task this year was to come up with ways to celebrate Black History Month but also to bring these students together to give them a safe space to talk to each other. In addition to starting this group, Cadence also had the idea of starting a Martin Luther King Jr. Day Unity Walk. Over 200 people from all over the district met on MLK Day at Sabino Canyon and honored Dr. King and walked together. This is now going to be an annual event, and other schools in the district are discussing starting their own Silhouette groups because of Cadence’s idea.

“She took her own feelings and created something bigger than herself that allows our school and district to be more inclusive and celebrate diversity, which impacts everyone in our school and district.”

If you know someone who inspires kindness nominate them for a Ben’s Bell at bensbells.org/forms/nominate-a-bellee

