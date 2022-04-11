Ben's Bells: Estelle Stern-Eilers

Estelle Stern-Eilers has been the catalyst for improving and beautifying the Rillito Bend neighborhood. Through her leadership and example she has identified streetscape projects along Cactus Boulevard that have resulted in the planting of hundreds of plants and trees. Her efforts have turned a once-barren street into a flowering desert landscape. She has organized neighborhood residents who have contributed hundreds of hours of their time to make a neighborhood beautiful while providing habitat for native species of plants, animals, birds and insects. Our neighborhood and city are better because of Estelle.